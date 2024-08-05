WATCH: ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ teaser introduces Ser Duncan

HBO released the first teaser for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” starring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall.

The first promo of the show was released ahead of the “House of the Dragon Season 2” finale on Sunday night.

Based on acclaimed author George R.R. Martin’s book ‘The Hedge Knight’, the upcoming series titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ will debut early next year.

“Filming started last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original GAME OF THRONES was shot,” he wrote on his blog site in June this year. “Based on my novella The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut early next year, in 2025.”

“Only six episodes for this one. A novella is considerably shorter than a novel (particularly one of my novels), so there’s less source material,” the author detailed further.

The short teaser by HBO introduces viewers to Ser Duncan the Tall played by Peter Claffey and his young squire, Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” the official logline of ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ reads.

The show is set “in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends,” it says.