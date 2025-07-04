Woman uses tech skills to send 21 hoax bomb threats over love rejection

A shocking and viral case of obsessive love has come to light, involving 21 hoax bomb threats across the India. A woman from Chennai, India, allegedly driven by one-sided affection for a male colleague, used her technical knowledge to create panic on a national scale.

Her actions quickly became viral, raising alarm and outrage across social media and news platforms.

According to India TV News, the 30-year-old woman, Rene Joshilda, was a robotics engineer and worked as a senior consultant at a top firm.

She was said to be deeply obsessed with a colleague who had recently married someone else. After the marriage, her feelings reportedly turned into revenge.

In a disturbing twist, she began sending viral bomb threat emails to various schools, hospitals, and public places in an attempt to frame the man.

The bomb threats, which became viral across messaging platforms and news sites, were sent to institutions in at least 12 states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.

Some of the emails even referenced real events, such as the Air India crash and VIP movements, making them more believable and dangerous.

These viral messages misled police forces and caused widespread panic among citizens.

One of the earliest threats was sent to a school in Ahmedabad, followed by others to hospitals and stadiums.

Among the many false alarms, police linked the threats to the same source, especially as some of the viral emails mentioned the male colleague by name.

Using fake email accounts, virtual numbers, and VPNs, the woman tried to hide her identity.

However, her arrest came after investigators tracked a single digital mistake, she had once logged into both her real and fake email IDs from the same device. This exposed her IP address and helped police trace her location.

Her case quickly became viral, not just due to the scale of the threats, but also because of the bizarre motive behind them.

Authorities said she had created over 80 virtual phone numbers and sent hundreds of fake messages over the past two years.

viral messages were even sent during religious events and high-profile visits to maximise disruption.

Police have now recovered strong digital and paper evidence linking her to the hoax threats. Her arrest is being called a major breakthrough, especially with large events like the Jagannath Rath Yatra approaching.

As this unusual and disturbing story continues to remain viral, the investigation has expanded to other states. Police are also looking into whether more people were involved or if she acted alone.

In the end, what started as unspoken love turned into a dangerous and viral campaign of chaos, reminding us all of the extreme lengths some can go when obsession takes hold.