VIRAL: Actor Hiba Bukhari pens emotional note after marriage

Actor Hiba Bukhari, who got hitched to co-celebrity Arez Ahmed, wrote an emotional note about moving to her in-laws’ home following her marriage.

The actor took to the social media application Instagram to share a series of pictures of her rukhsati.

Hiba Bukhari stated that a woman emotionally moves from her house to her in-laws and has to make it her own then.

“With teary eyes and heavy heart every girl has to step into another life, another house… which then becomes her own! ❤️” the caption read.

In the first picture, we can see Arez Ahmed wiping away the terms from his wife’s face. She is also seen hugging her parents in the pictures.

It is pertinent to mention that they got earlier this month. Their wedding pictures and videos have been making rounds on social media ever since.

Hiba Bukhari wrote earlier that she never thought it would be a love marriage.

