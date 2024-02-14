Nida Firdous dedicates heartfelt post to husband

Actress and model Nida Firdous penned a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message for her husband Dr. Shahzaman Sardar on the social media application Instagram.

Nida Firdous Khan, who starred in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ and second season of the reality show ‘Tamasha‘, had confirmed her marriage to Shahzaman Sardar in a private ceremony on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

The actress took to the visual sharing platform to express her love for her husband.

“I remember shivering as I whispered those two magical words, tears streaming down my face, my heart filled with prayers,” the caption read. “It felt as though I could collapse at any moment. But when you held me, it was as if all the strength of the world rushed into my veins, breathing life back into me.

“I could feel myself surrendering to you In that pure moment of joy, I realized the depth of my love for you. In your arms, I found my home.”

Nida Firdous Khan said she wants to cherish every single day till they die.

It is pertinent to mention that the starlet is a social media darling. She takes to Instagram for updating fans about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and videos.

On the acting front, Nida Firdous Khan was praised for her performances in the superhit serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘. She participated in the ARY Digital reality show ‘Tamasha Season 2‘ and was the first contestant to get eliminated.

