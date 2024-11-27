Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth drops pictures from royal wedding in Rajasthan

Bollywood lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dropped the new glimpses from their royal wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Weeks after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple, reel-to-real-life couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have now unveiled new pictures from what looked like their second wedding ceremony in a royal fort of Rajasthan.

The new photos, shared in joint carousel posts by the couple on Wednesday morning, sees the radiant bride Hydari look absolutely breathtaking in a red lehenga by Indian couturier Sabyasachi, paired with traditional jewellery, minimal makeup and pulled-back braided hair. On the other hand, her husband Siddharth opted for a white sherwani to match her royal look for the second nuptials at 230-year-old Alila Fort Bishangarh of Rajasthan, nestled in the majestic Aravalli Hills.

“The best thing to hold on to in life is each other,” read the caption on all the posts, which were liked by millions of social users and garnered heartfelt wishes for the couple.

It is to be noted here that the Bollywood couple, who first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021 and fell in love, exchanged vows at the Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, located at Srirangapur in the Wanaparthy district of Telangana, India, in September.

The nuptials were witnessed only by close family and friends, after which the two turned to social media, to break the news to their fans.