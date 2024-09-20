Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first public appearance as newlyweds

The newlywed B-Town couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance after a low-key temple wedding.

Days after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana, India, Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu returned to Mumbai, making their first public appearance as a now-real-life couple.

The viral pictures and videos of the duo, from the Mumbai airport, see the lovebirds walking hand in hand towards their car, when they greeted the shutterbugs with big smiles and briefly posed for the paparazzi cameras.

For the outing, the new bride of Bollywood opted for a pink suit with red embellishments, and flaunted her diamond wedding ring and sindoor, with an otherwise minimalist look. On the other hand, Siddharth kept it casual in a denim shirt and a pair of black pants with a cap.

Bollywood couple exchanged vows at the Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, located at Srirangapur in the Wanaparthy district of Telangana, India, on Monday.

The nuptials were witnessed only by close family and friends, after which the two turned to social media, to break the news to their fans.

With their first photos as husband and wife, the ‘Heeramandi’ actor wrote on Instagram, “To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the marriage is second for both Hydari and Siddharth, who first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021 and fell in love.

While they remained tight-lipped about their relationship earlier, the couple officially announced their engagement in March this year.