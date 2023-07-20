AI-generated ‘Barbenheimer’ trailer takes social media by storm

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) artist stunned netizens with the ‘Barbenheimer‘ trailer, which is a crossover of the highly anticipated films ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer‘.

Mentioning ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer‘ in the same sentence gives a different vibe as the flicks are releasing on the same day, July 21, 2023.

A YouTuber Curious Refuge created an AI-generated mashup trailer which is nothing less than spectacular for the fans. It imagined ‘Barbie’ racing against time and creating an atomic bomb.

The clip starts by describing Barbie as the best scientist in her field. Moreover, she is a doctor, a flight attendant, an astronaut, a Marine Corps medic, a palaeontologist, a veterinarian, and even a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

The ‘Barbenheimer‘ trailer also has some hilarious moments when Babie’s love interest Ken (Ryan Gosling) consumes uranium 235 after mistaking it for candy and many others.

It concludes with Barbie quoting scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), “Now I am become death, destroyer of worlds.”

The most impressive thing about the hilarious crossover was that it was created only with AI technology.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Oppenheimer‘ and ‘Barbie‘ are thematically worlds apart. The former chronicles scientist J.Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy)’s role in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Barbie is a satirical comedy based on the beloved Mattel doll. Margot Robbie plays the toy in the film.