Aiza Awan has a question in latest post

Actress and model Aiza Awan, who is one of the most sought Pakistan celebrities, took social media by storm with her latest pictures on Instagram.

Aiza Awan shared pictures of her in a lime green and blue kurta on the visual-sharing platform. She asked whether she looked cute in them or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

The viral pictures accumulated 5,934 likes and countless comments. Instagrammers complimented her looks and images with their comments.

The ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat‘ star has 514,000 Instagram followers. She posts captivating pictures and visuals of her whereabouts and professional happenings.

Recently, she broke internet with pictures of her rocking a black shirt and denim jeans. She won hearts in a green kurta shalawar as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

On the acting front, Aiza Awan is known for playing diverse characters with ease.

Aiza Awan has impressed audiences and critics with her performances in ‘Zard Zamano Ka Sawera,’ along with ‘Faryaad‘ and ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.’