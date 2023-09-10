Aiza Awan breaks social media with latest post

Actress and model Aiza Awan won hearts with her latest pictures on the social media application.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures showed her having fun at an eatery. The celebrity rocked a black shirt and blue jeans.

Aiza Awan shared a life quote in the caption. The actress said that not everyone can have a soft and strong character simultaneously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Her latest post accumulated more than 8,000 likes and countless comments. Instagrammers heaped praise on her looks and clicks with their remarks.

An Instagrammer wrote that they were brilliant pictures, two different users stated that she looked like a queen and gorgeous.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiza Awan has 514,000 Instagram followers. She updates fans by sharing glimpses of her personal and professional happenings.

Related – Aiza Awan shares life quote in now viral pictures

Earlier, a picture of the actress rocking a red shirt broke the internet. She went viral for the clicks of her in a green shalwar kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

On the acting front, she has impressed audiences by playing diverse characters with ease.

Aiza Awan made her debut with ‘Zard Zamano Ka Sawera‘. She also starred in hit dramas ‘Faryaad‘ and ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.’