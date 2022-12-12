Aiza Awan stuns social media with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor and model Aiza Awan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Aiza Awan shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. She was wearing a dashing red outfit in the clicks.

“Jo bhi hai sab mera..tere hawale kardiya (I have given you everything that I have)!” she captioned the photo gallery.

Aiza Awan is a social media darling and enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles. Earlier, the “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat Main” star shared pictures of her dressed in an elegant green dress. She was putting her bag on her shoulder in the video.

“Blame it on my cold heart 👀” the caption of her photo gallery read.

“This is me in all my glory,” she captioned the video.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the pictures and the video. They spoke highly of her looks in their comments.

Aiza Awan made her debut in 2017 with “Zard Zamano ka Savera” and soon became one of the prominent new names in showbiz.

She was last seen as Alishba in “Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat“, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast.

