Aiza Awan wins social media with latest pictures

Actor and model Aiza Awan turned heads again by sharing her pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures saw Aiza Awan posing for the camera in a white shirt, black trousers and slippers to go with it.

The “Zard Zamano ka Savera” star wrote that she hates being stared at but understands why it happens. The clicks of the “Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat” got thousands of likes from Instagram users from netizens.

Her fans came up with heartwarming comments to complement her looks.

Apart from her solid on-screen presence, the “Faryaad” actor is a social media darling, who enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles.

Aiza Awan, who made her acting debut in 2017 with “Zard Zamano ka Savera“, is one of the prominent names among the new generation of showbiz celebs.

The actor was last seen as Alishba in “Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat“, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast.

