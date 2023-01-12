Aiza Awan wins social media again with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Aiza Awan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aiza Awan, who is winning hearts with the portrayal of Tehniyat in the ARY Digital serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi‘, posted the viral pictures on her Instagram account. The dashing pics showed her looking stunning in elegant eastern wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Aiza Awan, who has proved herself as one of the most promising actors out of the lot, continues to break social media with her pictures and videos on social media.

Related – Viral: Aiza Awan serves fashion goals on Europe vacation

Earlier, she broke the internet with clicks of her in an elegant red kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Recently, she flaunted her western look in the latest pictures that are going viral on Instagram. It showed her standing on the street wearing a red shirt and denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Aiza Awan’s character in ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi‘ is that of Tehniyat. In the drama, the families of cousins Murtaza (Shehzad Sheikh) and Noor-ul-Ain (Sonya Hussyn) had initially wanted the two to marry.

But Murtaza’s family ends their relationship due to the latter’s ego issues. They want to get him married to Noor-ul-Ain’s friend Tehniyat, who does not want to get between their relationship.

Comments