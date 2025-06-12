web analytics
Beating cancer and jackpots: A fourth time lottery win

ALBERTA: In an unexpected stroke of luck, lottery winner David Serkin, a retired cancer survivor from Lethbridge, Alberta, has secured his fourth viral jackpot.

In his recent win, which came in the Alberta jackpot Lotto 6/49 Classic draw on May 3, he won $731,593.12.

David Serkin’s run of victories started in August 2024 when he won $365,796.56 in a Lotto Max draw, followed by another $731,593.12 in November’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

His total winnings now surpass $2.5 million, including an earlier jackpot of $182,898.28 for over a decade.

Regardless of his repeated viral success, David Serkin stays modest about his fortune. “I know the odds are astronomical,” he acknowledged, admitting the infrequency of his streak.

His friends and family were shocked, responding with distrust when he revealed his latest viral win.

David Serkin, who has been playing the lottery since 1982, says he enjoys the excitement of examining his tickets. “You check your ticket, and if you win, you’re happy. If you don’t, you can always try again,” he said.

As a lottery winner, David Serkin plans to use his prize money to continue a prosperous life. “I’m a cancer survivor and I’m retired, so I am just grateful for all of it,” he shared.

His previous winnings funded a trip to Hawaii, and this time, he and his wife have a plan to visit Newfoundland.

David Serkin’s incredible viral luck continues to captivate lottery enthusiasts, proving that sometimes, lightning does strike twice.

MARYLAND: In an astonishing happening in Maryland, a lucky individual, trusting in his luck, has once again won a viral $100,000 lottery prize after buying a scratch-off ticket, accomplishing the third milestone in his life.

A dedicated Maryland Lottery player never gave up and yet again played the lottery, helping him secure a $100,000 prize, his third six-digit win.

