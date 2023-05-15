Alia Bhatt reveals her ‘dream co-star’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt named prolific celebrity Shah Rukh Khan her dream co-star.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Alia Bhatt, wife of actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt, made the revelation in an interview with Times Of India. She said she worked with him in a previous film (‘Dear Zindagi‘) and is willing to team up with him again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“I’ve done a film with Shah Rukh once, but I really wanna do one more film with him,” she said. “So I would say, he’s my dream co-star for now.”

It is not the first time that the ‘Highway’ star has spoken highly of her fellow celebrity. In a previous interview, she called him a “motivational” person who helps others to improve their craft.

Related – Alia Bhatt gets honest about motherhood and mom guilt

Much has been happening for Alia Bhatt this year. She made her MET Gala debut and was named ambassador of the renowned fashion brand Gucci.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



On the work front, she started her Bollywood career as a child artist in ‘Sangharsh’. She landed her first major role in ‘Student of the Year’.

She went on to star in hit films ‘Highway‘, ‘Kapoor & Sons‘, ‘Udta Punjab‘, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Gully Boy‘, ‘Student of the Year 2‘, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, ‘RRR‘ and ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva‘.

She will make her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone‘.