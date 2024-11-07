Alia Bhatt drops unseen picture with daughter Raha on her 2nd birthday

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt posted an unseen throwback picture with her only daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor to wish the star kid her second birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, Bollywood star and proud mommy, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her first and only child, Raha, as the star kid turned two on November 6.

With an old picture of their family, from when Raha was only a few weeks old, Bhatt wrote, “2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!!”

“But I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever,” added the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor. “Happy birthday our life .. you make every day feel like birthday cake.”

Thousands of her followers including the Bollywood fraternity liked the birthday post and dropped heartwarming wishes for the celebrity kid.

On her second birthday, the doting parents hosted a Jungle Safari-themed party for their little bundle of joy and the pictures and videos from the intimate celebration are all over the internet.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022, after more than 5 years of dating. The duo welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor in November of the same year, as announced by the latter on her Instagram handle.