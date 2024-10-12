Alia Bhatt reveals Ram Charan’s adorable gesture for her daughter Raha

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt who shared the screen space with Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, in her South cinema debut ‘RRR’, recalled his sweet gesture on the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor.

In a new promotional interview for her recently released film ‘Jigra’, Alia Bhatt spoke about her co-star Ram Charan and disclosed that he has adopted an elephant in her daughter’s name.

“This is a very funny story [from] a month after Raha was born,” Bhatt began to share. “I had stepped down to walk for a bit. Suddenly, I had someone coming and telling me, ‘Ma’am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant’. I was stunned.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Anything can happen: I might have a giant elephant walking in my building right now’. [But] it wasn’t a real elephant. It was a wooden elephant he sent after he adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha’s name.”

“It was such a sweet gesture by him. We call that elephant: Ele, and have kept it near our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha often hops on to it and plays,” concluded the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor.

It is worth noting here that the B-Town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April 2022, after more than five years of dating, welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 of the same year.

Meanwhile, director Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, co-starring Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, released in theatres on Friday, October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.

