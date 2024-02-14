Alizeh Shah breaks the Gram with her Valentine’s shoot

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah broke the internet with her latest set of pictures from the Valentine-themed photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Alizeh Shah set millions of hearts racing with her new look in the Valentine-themed pictures from a recent shoot. She captioned the six-photo gallery simply with a single, wilted flower sticker.

The stunning captures see the young fashionista in a sleeveless, solid-coloured red gown, paired with a black corset belt and a matching pair of elbow-length gloves. The look was completed with a huge bow on her hair, sharp winged eye-liner and bold lips.