Alizeh Shah breaks the Gram with her Valentine’s shoot

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah broke the internet with her latest set of pictures from the Valentine-themed photoshoot.
Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Alizeh Shah set millions of hearts racing with her new look in the Valentine-themed pictures from a recent shoot. She captioned the six-photo gallery simply with a single, wilted flower sticker.
The stunning captures see the young fashionista in a sleeveless, solid-coloured red gown, paired with a black corset belt and a matching pair of elbow-length gloves. The look was completed with a huge bow on her hair, sharp winged eye-liner and bold lips.
View this post on Instagram
Millions of her followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral pictures with likes and comments for the celebrity.
Read More: ‘Mohabbat bhool jaati ha…’: Alizeh Shah’s cryptic post grabs attention
Apart from being a social media darling with 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.
She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.