24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Alizeh Shah breaks the Gram with her Valentine’s shoot

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah broke the internet with her latest set of pictures from the Valentine-themed photoshoot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Alizeh Shah set millions of hearts racing with her new look in the Valentine-themed pictures from a recent shoot. She captioned the six-photo gallery simply with a single, wilted flower sticker.

The stunning captures see the young fashionista in a sleeveless, solid-coloured red gown, paired with a black corset belt and a matching pair of elbow-length gloves. The look was completed with a huge bow on her hair, sharp winged eye-liner and bold lips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

Millions of her followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral pictures with likes and comments for the celebrity.

Read More: ‘Mohabbat bhool jaati ha…’: Alizeh Shah’s cryptic post grabs attention

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.