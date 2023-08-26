‘Mohabbat bhool jaati ha…’: Alizeh Shah’s cryptic post grabs attention

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah stunned in Eastern attire in her latest picture post, however, her caption took all the attention of social users.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor treated her millions of fans with a gorgeous picture, flaunting yet another Eastern fit, probably from the shoot of her next project.

She wore the floral printed dress with matching flower earrings and a large hair bow, which was styled with her usual, doe eyes, glossy fuschia lip and mid-length tousled hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

“Tmhara zarf ha tumko mohabbat bhool jaati ha, hamayn to jisnay hass kar bhi pukarayaad rehta ha … ” read her attention-grabbing caption with the picture. Nonetheless, the stunning photo was showered with love from her thousands of fans on Gram, who not only liked the post but also dropped compliments for Alizeh Shah in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.2 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.

Nazish Jahangir clarifies her statement against Alizeh Shah