Alizeh Shah debuts pink hair – Watch

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah took social media by storm with her latest video debuting an all-new K-pop-inspired look with pink hair.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday evening, Alizeh Shah shared a new video of herself, featuring a new hair look, dyed completely into Barbie pink with blunt bangs.

Not just her candy-colored mane, but the full-face glam of pink monotone makeup in the video, exuded K-pop vibes.

While it remains unclear, if it was a filter or hair extension, the video went viral on social media with several entertainment pages re-posting the screenshots of Shah’s look.

A number of her fans showered their love for the celebrity with compliments, while she also drew flak from a certain section of social users for copying K-pop idols. Apart from being a social media darling with 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.

