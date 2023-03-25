‘Shaadi ke jazbaat jaga kar chala jata hai’

The latest pictures of prolific actor Alizeh Shah are going viral on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She was wearing a blue top in the viral pictures. The actor wrote an interesting line as a caption. The pictures have thousands of likes from the application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizootiful 🤍 (@alizehshahofficial)

The actor was recently hospitalized due to food poisoning. She shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on her Instagram stories to share a health update with her followers.

“Plz pray for me, I got food poisoned,” the ‘Taqdeer‘ actor wrote in the following text story.

Related – VIRAL: Alizeh Shah writes sweet message in latest pictures

The celebrity also posted a brief snippet of her mother, being worried about her daughter’s health. “Breaks my heart to see her sad when I get sick,” read the text overlay on the video story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa with Sami Khan in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer‘.

Comments