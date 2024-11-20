Alizeh Shah wins the internet with her singing video – Watch

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah won over the netizens with her singing skills in the new Instagram reel. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to her Instagram handle with a new singing video on Wednesday, Alizeh Shah bowled the social users over with her mesmerizing vocals in an unfiltered jamming session with friends.

She crooned the Bollywood track ‘Heer’ by Harshdeep Kaur, from Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. Sharing the video post on the social platform, she simply captioned it with a single wilted rose emoji.

The now-viral video has been watched by thousands of social users and a number of her followers also liked the post. Reacting to the clip, singer Maher Anjum commented, “Kya Baat hai, being an excellent actress & beautiful singer,” while another social user wrote, “A treat for both, Eyes and Ears.”

“Her Voice Her Vibes, Her Soul in Lyrics,” read one more comment.

An Instagrammer even petitioned to release Shah’s musical covers on Spotify and Apple Music.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Taqdeer’, ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.