‘I’m not a public property’: Alizeh Shah hits back at social media critics

Pakistan showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah slammed social media trolls criticising the celebrity for her dress choices in recent posts.

After over a month-long hiatus from social media, Alizeh Shah returned to her Instagram handle earlier this month and successfully managed to grab all the attention on social media with her K-pop-inspired fashion choices in recent postings.

However, the celebrity wasn’t the topic of discussion for many good reasons and a number of social users criticized the U.S. vacation fits of Shah.

Not in the mood to take any trolling to herself, the ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ actor turned to her Instagram stories with a series of text posts, slamming the trolls who questioned her choices.

“I honestly feel pity for you haters … you guys are just obsessed,” Shah began to write. “Hating on me just cuz YOU were not loved enough? She continued, “I know being a Pakistani and having a different sense of fashion causes a lot of issues for people but really is that even my problem? u guys love watching these Pakistani actresses wearing choti si choli and lehnga in movies and enjoy that but if we wear something that we like, you start calling us out? and for what?”

“I AM A PUBLIC FIGURE not a PUBLIC PROPERTY so keep your lame opinions to yourself! I’m done tolerating,” Shah asserted. “Cuz it’s my choice to do whatever I want or whoever I wanna become?”

“Everyone goes through a phase and if I wanna be vocal about it I’ll just say it. Ignore if it bothers you,” concluded the actor.