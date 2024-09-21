Alizeh Shah deletes all Instagram posts

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah left fans surprised after wiping her Instagram account clean including her profile picture.

The ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ actor’s Instagram account now shows zero posts, raising concerns among her fans.

It is worth mentioning here that Alizeh Shah enjoys a huge fan following on the social media platform, with 4.3 million followers while she does not follow anyone on Instagram.

The actress has not provided the reason for deleting all her posts on her Instagram account.

The surprising move came months after she came under fire over her look, inspired by K-pop celebrities.

In an Instagram post in March, Alizeh Shah ended her month-long hiatus from a social site, debuting an all-new K-pop-inspired look.

The pictures were quick to grab the attention of social users and went viral across showbiz pages, drawing mixed reactions from social users.

Several criticised the actress for copying K-pop celebrities and dropping her natural look.

A social user wrote, “What happened to her, she lost her individuality to look Common like every other K- Celebrity,” while another remarked, “When you order Korean doll from daraz.”

“She ruined her natural beauty,” one more opined. “Plastic beauty. I don’t understand why people try to make themselves beautiful by selling god given beauty,” a fourth noted.

Later in May, her look at an awards night was majorly criticised by social users and fashion critics, who dubbed her choice to be influenced by Indian influencer and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Uorfi Javed.

Reacting to her pictures from the night, a social user wrote, “She just got inspired by Urfi,” while another commented, “I’m going to have nightmares now.”

However, the celebrity came back at all her haters with a new message on her Instagram stories. Seemingly in response to trolling, she wrote, “Still looked better than people sitting at home typing nonsense.”