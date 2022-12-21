Anoushay Abbasi shares positive message with latest picture

Actor and model Anoushay Abbasi shared advice to live a positive life with a picture which is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor was wearing a pink outfit in the viral picture she uploaded on Wednesday (today). In the caption, she wrote that people need to feed “correct noises” to their minds.

The celebrity boasts a huge fan base with over a million followers on the social platform, making her one of the most followed showbiz celebs in the country. She frequently treats her fans with glimpses of vacations and projects’ behind-the-scenes pictures.

The “Benaam” actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, earlier this week, and shared a bunch of new pictures on the feed. “Right on time,” read the caption on her three-picture gallery which sees the actor posing in a car.

Earlier, a video of her taking rides and having the time of her life with her loved ones made rounds. The heartwarming clip got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

She has proven her mettle in several successful projects with the likes of “Mera Saaein 2“, “Kaala Jaadu“, “Khushboo Ka Ghar“, “Pyaray Afzal“, “Ghalati“, “Prem Gali“, and “Benaam“.

