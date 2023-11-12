Viral: Anushka Sharma’s unmissable reaction on Virat Kohli’s rare wicket

Indian star player Virat Kohli has grabbed his first ODI wicket in nine years during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands. His wife Anushka Sharma’s unmissable reaction also went viral on social media when she celebrated Kohli’s rare wicket.

Kohli dismissed Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards in the 25th over despite it was not a wicket-taking delivery and would be a wide ball if the batter had let it go.

Edwards made a failed attempt to get easy runs behind the wicketkeeper but KL Rahul made no mistake behind the stumps to carry the faint edge, leading Kohli get a rare wicket.

Celebrating the surprise wicket, their adorable reactions were caught on camera after Kohli passed a chuckle to his wife Anushka Sharma who also responded to him with a big laugh.

While the bottom-ranked side was batting cautiously in their 411-run pursuit, Indian captain Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Virat Kohli.

The right-arm medium-pace bowler struck in his second over when a delivery drifting down the leg side, marked the end of Dutch skipper Scott Edwards’ knock.

It was Virat Kohli’s fifth wicket in ODIs and his first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.

His last wicket in international cricket, however, came back in 2016 when he dismissed the West Indian opener Johnson Charles in a high-octane T20 World Cup semi-final.

Virat Kohli had a brief stint with the ball earlier in this World Cup when all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off the field midway through an over against Bangladesh.

In his usual role for India, Virat Kohli contributed significantly with an anchoring half-century.

The right-handed batter scored 51 in 56 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and a six.

He was one of the five Indian batters, who scored fifty-plus runs against the struggling Dutch bowling attack.