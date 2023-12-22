Arbaaz Khan set to marry Shura Khan?

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan, brother of superstar Salman Khan, is reportedly getting married to makeup artists and his rumoured girlfriend Shura Khan.

They are reportedly getting married on December 24 in a private ceremony. They started their relationship when working on his film ‘Patna Shukla‘.

The celebrities have not spoken about their romance and wedding as yet. A source told India news agency News 18 that they are serious and would tie the knot in an intimate affair.

“Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are extremely serious about their relationship and will get hitched soon,” the source was quoted saying in the report. “It’s supposed to be an intimate affair with family and a few close friends.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shura Khan made her Instagram account private after reports of her marriage went viral.

Arbaaz Khan is the former husband of celebrity Malaika Arora. They share the co-parenting of their son Arhaan despite their separation. His ex-wife is in a relationship with fellow celebrity Arjun Kapoor.

