Areej Mohyudin receives love on new pictures

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin received love from her followers on her latest set of Instagram pictures.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, Areej Mohyudin posted a bunch of her new photos, without any caption.

The eight-picture gallery sees the ‘Bandish 2’ actor in a red-coloured, embroidered set of matching separates, styled with a pair of tan sandals and big hoops. She sported minimal makeup and straightened locks while posing with her latest read ‘The Godfather’s Revenge’ by Mark Winegardner, for stunning clicks.

The Insta fam of Mohyudin showered their love on the now-viral pictures with thousands of likes and compliments for the celebrity.

It should be mentioned here that Mohyudin is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

On the work front, she was last seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain, whereas, she also won acclaim for her portrayal of Beena in the play ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.