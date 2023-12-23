Areej Mohyudin, Zara Hayat Khan record hilarious reel together

Showbiz starlets Areej Mohyudin and Zara Hayat Khan’s hilarious reel is going viral on social media platforms.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post on Friday evening, actors Areej Mohyudin and Zara Hayat Khan entertained their thousands of followers with a new reel, probably from the sets of their upcoming project.

In the clip, posted without any captions, the ‘Bandish 2’ star said, “Came to a friend to counter depression, but she is suicidal herself,” while Khan is seen at the back, humorously trying to strangle herself with a wire.

“When you and your friend both are going through existential crisis together,” read the text overlay on the reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

The now-viral video was played by thousands of users of the social platform on their accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohyudin was last seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series about black magic, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, aired its final episode 32 last week, on ARY Digital.

Previously she also won acclaim for her portrayal of Beena in the play ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

