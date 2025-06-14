Argentine tegu lizard found in California park, rescued by officials

SANTA CLARA COUNTY: A large viral Argentine tegu lizard was found roaming freely in Joseph D. Grant County Park, triggering a rapid response from local officials.



Santa Clara County Parks staff and park rangers led the viral California reptile rescue effort, who collaborated to safely capture the reptile near Grant Lake.

The viral Argentine tegu lizard, a species native to South America, is a resourceful and flexible eater.

While generally docile, tegu lizards are deemed invasive species in certain parts of the United States because of their impact on local ecosystems.

Following its detention, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Santa Clara County Animal Services decided on the safe transport to a county animal shelter.

Authorities ensured that the Argentine tegu lizard would remain in care pending adoption unless a legitimate owner comes forward.

Officials have requested the public to report any sightings of exotic reptiles in local parks, emphasising the importance of preserving environmental equilibrium.

The California reptile rescue operation highlights ongoing efforts to manage invasive species and protect the native wildlife.

A hungry elephant named Plai Biang Lek from Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park made headlines after wandering into a local grocery store in search of food.

The elephant helped itself to snacks, causing a stir among startled shoppers. Plai Biang Lek reportedly consumed nine bags of sweet rice crackers, several bananas, and a sandwich, racking up an estimated bill of 800 baht (approximately $25).

The incident was caught on camera, showing the elephant calmly navigating the store and heading straight for the snack aisle to indulge in its favourite treats.

Well-known to locals for sneaking into homes for food, this marks Plai Biang Lek’s first known visit to a grocery store, located about one kilometre from the park.