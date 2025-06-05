Watch: Hungry elephant barges into grocery store

BANGKOK: A hungry elephant named Plai Biang Lek from Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park made headlines after wandering into a local grocery store in search of food.

The elephant helped itself to snacks, causing a stir among startled shoppers. Plai Biang Lek reportedly consumed nine bags of sweet rice crackers, several bananas, and a sandwich, racking up an estimated bill of 800 baht (approximately $25).

The incident was caught on camera, showing the elephant calmly navigating the store and heading straight for the snack aisle to indulge in its favorite treats.

Well-known to locals for sneaking into homes for food, this marks Plai Biang Lek’s first known visit to a grocery store, located about one kilometre from the park.

Read More: Viral video of elephants’ deep bond leaves the internet in tears

Earlier, a viral video of an elephant’s grief has left the internet in tears after it spread across social media. The heart-wrenching video shows an elephant mourning the loss of its long-time companion.

According to reports, the two circus elephants Jerry and Magda had spent 25 years together in Russia until now.

Earlier this week, Jenny suddenly collapsed, and Magda was visibly distraught.

In the viral video, Magda can be seen nudging and pushing her fallen friend in a desperate attempt to wake her.