FIFA features Arif Lohar’s banger on Messi’s birthday

A crossover no one had seen coming but everyone is in for, Pakistan’s Punjabi folk icon Arif Lohar, got featured on FIFA’s official page on the 37th birthday of Lionel Messi.

Seems like the International Federation of Association Football aka FIFA couldn’t help but fall in love with Pakistani music, as it used iconic folk singer of the country, Arif Lohar’s banger ‘Aa Tenu Moj Karavan, Aa Tenu Sair Karavan’, to mark the 37th birthday of GOAT, Lionel Messi, earlier this week.

Sharing the edit of some of the most memorable moments of his career, with Lohar’s number in the background, the federation captioned, “میسی کا جادو (Messi’s magic)! Happy 37th birthday, Messi.”

The reel has more than 1.5 million views on the official page and Pakistani fans couldn’t contain their excitement on the feature, dropping thousands of likes and comments on the post.

“Fifa is obsessed with Pakistani songs,” wrote a social user, while another commented, “We got messi edit on Pakistani song before gta6.”

“The Pakistani Takeover,” one more comment read. “Wait what this was not the collab I was expecting,” a fourth Instagrammer noted.

One of the football fanatics also made a humble request asking, “Bado badi on Ronaldo’s birthday.”

