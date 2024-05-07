VIRAL: Arijit Singh clips nails on stage during performance

Known for his mesmerising singing performance, Indian singer Arijit Singh attracted fans’ reactions after a viral video showed him clipping nails on stage during a performance.

The video, which is going viral, showed Arijit Singh in a grey shirt with an orange cloth tied around his head as he sings at a concert in Dubai.

During his performance, he causally brought out a nail cutter and began clipping his nails on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Believe in Arijit Singh (@believeinarijit)

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named believeinarijit, drew mixed reactions from the fans.

Some users called the behaviour as ‘highly unprofessional’ while others said that Arijit Singh should have gone backstage to trim his nails or had done it before going to the concert.

Read more: Arijit Singh apologizes to Mahira Khan at Dubai concert

The hygiene of the singer was also discussed by some users as a commentator wrote, “This is not called humble, this is unhygienic.”

There were also users who came out in support of Arijit Singh, saying that he had difficulties with playing the guitar and had to cut his nails.

Another wrote, “He did that so that he could tap through his guitars a lil better I think.”

Last month, Singh offered an apology to Pakistan’s TV and cinema A-lister Mahira Khan, at his recent concert in Dubai.

Arijit Singh, who was performing in Dubai over the weekend apologised to actor Mahira Khan after he failed to recognise her in the first row. However, the ‘Vida Karo’ crooner soon made up for it by dedicating a song to the Pakistani star.

“You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there?” Singh requested as the camera panned towards the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ actor.

He continued, “I was trying to recognise this person, then remembered I had sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me.”