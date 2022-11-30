WATCH: Arjit Singh wins social media with ‘Pasoori’ live performance

The video of Indian singer Arjit Singh singing “Pasoori” in a concert is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed the famed musician hitting the notes perfectly in his rendition. He won social media with his performance.

Pasoori fever isn’t dying anytime soon, here’s Arjit Singh making the crowd groove on everyone’s favourite song 😍#ArjitSingh #AliSethi #Pasoori pic.twitter.com/EmgK6qFcw1 — Pakistani Cinema (@PakistaniCinema) November 27, 2022

Netizens could not stop themselves from praising the singer for his performance. Here’s what they had to say.

Pasoori gets a new life all thanks to Arjit Singh .. Absolutely loving this new rendition ✨🍁.. #Kashmiris pic.twitter.com/dPMTFEJxmv — Dr Yasir (@s7057691) November 27, 2022

Omg sir ne to song k emotions hi chng kr diye..love u Arijit sir❤️ — Khushi Gupta (@Khushi9800) November 27, 2022

Better than Original in my book 💯 Ali Sethi can only dream of singing like this during live concert — Jitesh (@jiteshredeemed) November 28, 2022

“Pasoori” is still the most listened-to and watched track of the 14th edition even after months of its release. Its popularity doesn’t seem to slow down and is getting a new rendition with each passing day not only in Pakistan but across the world.

Earlier, a video of Pakistani and Indian cricket fans singing and dancing to Coke Studio song “Pasoori” ahead of the Pakistan-India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Melbourne went viral.

It is pertinent to mention that the record-breaking number has previously been used by several celebs for their Insta reels including Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

