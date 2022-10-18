This ‘Pasoori-BTS’ crossover is an absolute treat – Watch

This viral crossover of Coke Studio banger ‘Pasoori’ and the K-pop band BTS is the best video to watch on the internet today.

The smashing collab of Ali Sethi and ‘Coke Studio’ debutante Shae Gill – ‘Pasoori’ has been the hottest song of the season with hundreds of renditions and covers of the global hit, in addition to innumerable reel recreations.

However, didn’t we all miss seeing our favourite K-Pop idols groove to the peppy number? Well, the wish has been granted and how. A viral video circulating on the internet lately sees three of the members of the South Korean septet BTS treating the ARMY with their signature moves on the groovy tunes of ‘Pasoori’.

Although the crossover isn’t what anyone had seen coming, the motion video has to be one of the best things and an absolute must-watch on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Edited by one of the ARMY, Mangmochi, the FMV sees the shots from previous BTS videos perfectly placed on the lyrics and makes it impossible to tell that the music video is not originally shot for the song.

It is pertinent to mention that the record-breaking number has previously been used by several celebs for their Insta reels including Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

The Dutch singer Emma Heesters also dropped her rendition for the viral track, while the ‘Princess of Pop’ Britney Spears shared a fun video of the song as well.

