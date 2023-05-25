Asim Azhar hits back at body shamers with pictures

Singer Asim Azhar hit back at those body shaming and comparing him to his India counterpart Adnan Sami with his latest pictures.

Asim Azhar shared pictures of his concert in Houston and Dallas cities in the United States. He performed in a white shirt with a jacket and a white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Countless Instagrammers made fun of his physique instead of praising his performance. The singer responded by sharing pictures of him wearing fitted clothes.

“Ye sahi hai (Is this okay)?” he wrote on the first picture. He asked “Ya ye (or this)?” in the second click.

He asked, “Aise pehna karu (Should I stop wearing baggy clothes then)?”

It is pertinent to mention that Asim Azhar announced his engagement with Merub Ali on social media earlier last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

Asim is one of the most loved celebrities from the current generation and has sung many hit songs and soundtracks with the crowd’s favourite OST of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘.

Moreover, he has lent vocals for Karachi King’s anthem as well in the seventh and eighth editions of the Pakistan Super League.