Watch: Olivia Vinson breaks world record with 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours

Australian fitness enthusiast Olivia Vinson, 34, has set a new viral Guinness World Record by completing an astonishing 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours, nearly doubling the previous record of 4,081 set by Polish athlete Paula Gorlo in 2021.

Vinson initially dismissed the idea when her husband and coach suggested she attempt the record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours (female). However, after analysing the numbers, she realised the feat might be achievable.

Her journey to the viral record was not without setbacks. During her first attempt, she sustained a bicep tendon injury after 12 hours, forcing her to pause training for two months.

Determined to succeed, she resumed preparation and embarked on a second attempt. Despite battling fatigue and nausea 19 hours into the challenge, Vinson persevered, maintaining an average pace of five pull-ups every minute.

Reflecting on her achievement, Vinson described it as a testament to human potential and the power of pushing personal limits. “I’ve achieved a number that I genuinely didn’t think was possible for me when I first came into this,” she said.

Her record-breaking viral performance has inspired athletes worldwide, proving that determination and resilience can lead to extraordinary accomplishments in fitness and endurance training.

Read More: Irish footballer breaks longest throw-in world record

A viral sports news has taken the internet by storm, as the Guinness World Record for the longest throw-in in women’s football has been broken by an Irish footballer, Megan Campbell, who plays for London City Lionesses.

The 31-year-old athlete accomplished the milestone by an incredible 37.55 meters (123 feet, 2 inches) throw at her team’s training ground in Kent, UK, crossing the previous record of 114 feet, 9 inches.

Megan Campbell stated with excitement over the accomplishment that she welcomes the idea of someone breaking her record in the future.