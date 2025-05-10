Irish footballer breaks longest throw-in world record

A viral sports news has taken the internet by storm, as the Guinness World Record for the longest throw-in in women’s football has been broken by an Irish footballer, Megan Campbell, who plays for London City Lionesses.



The 31-year-old athlete accomplished the milestone by an incredible 37.55 meters (123 feet, 2 inches) throw at her team’s training ground in Kent, UK, crossing the previous record of 114 feet, 9 inches.

Megan Campbell stated with excitement over the accomplishment that she welcomes the idea of someone breaking her record in the future.

In her viral comments, she highlighted that such records are set to motivate others to break them to bring excellence in sports.

Guinness World Records officially recognised Megan Campbell’s record-breaking throw. The viral athlete has formerly played for Manchester City, Liverpool, and Everton, and has earned over 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Her team, London City Lionesses, recently secured promotion to the Women’s Super League, making them the first fully independent women’s club to compete at the highest level in English football.

Campbell praises her long-distance throwing ability to her hypermobility, which enables her to produce additional power in her throws. She aspires for her accomplishments to motivate young athletes, encouraging them to chase their aspirations and challenge the limitations within women’s football.

