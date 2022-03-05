PAKvAUS: David Warner entertains Rawalpindi crowd with dance moves

Australia cricketer David Warner entertained the crowd with his dance moves while fielding against Pakistan in their ongoing Test in Rawalpindi.

The light-hearted moment sees him fielding at the boundary. He waved to the crowd before recreating the dance moves from those in the South Indian movie Pushpa.

The crowd cheered him on.

David Warner is here 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rbhhkknkbr — Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) March 5, 2022

Steve Smith also had fun on the field.

The left-handed batter often takes to the social media application Instagram to post pictures of him and his family doing the film’s dance steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Pakistan declared their first innings at 476-4 on the second day of the series opener.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)



Former captain Azhar Ali top-scored with 185 from 361 delivers with 15 boundaries and three sixes to his name. He put on a 208-run partnership with opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed on 157 from 358 deliveries after hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne took a wicket each.

Australia will resume their first innings on day three at 5-0 with Usman Khawaja and David Warner on the crease.

