Steve Smith lauds Virat Kohli’s dance moves in viral post

India cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his dance moves, and it caught the attention of his Australia counterpart Steve Smith during the sides’ third and final ODI in Rajkot.

During the dead rubber fixture, the humid conditions took a toll on Steve Smith. The batter asked for a chair and an ice pack to cool down during the 28th over of Australia innings.

As Steve Smith rested, Virat Kohli stepped in and started dancing.

He took to the visual-sharing social media application Instagram to laud the prolific India cricketer’s dancing skills.

“Nice moves,” he wrote.

Australia, which headed into the fixture 2-0, avoided a whitewash by winning the dead rubber fixture by 66 runs.

Australia salvage a win in the third ODI with a clinical all-round display 💪

The visitors scored 352-7 in her 50 overs on the back of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne’s half-centuries.

Mitchell Marsh top scored with 96 off 84 deliveries. His knock included 13 boundaries and three maximums.

Steve Smith struck eight boundaries and a six on his way to 61-ball 74. Marnus Labuschagne scored 72 with nine fours to his name.

David Warner amassed 56 off 34 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned with three-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries. But their knocks went in vain as the hosts got dismissed for 286 in 49.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma top scored with 81 from 57 deliveries. The right-handed batter struck five boundaries and six maximums.

Virat Kohli made 61-ball 56 with the help of five fours and a maximum. Shreyas Iyers and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 48 and 35 respectively.

Glenn Maxwell was the standout bowler for Australia thanks to his four-wicket haul.