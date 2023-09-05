Virat Kohli dances during India-Nepal clash; video goes viral

India batter Virat Kohli is considered one of the most aggressive and focused cricketers in the world, but he has shown his fun side on the field on the field on several occasions.

Virat Kohli is currently part of the India squad competing in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. His performance in the opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan did not go the way he hoped as he was clean bowled by pacer Shaheen Afridi for one.

After India’s fixture against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, India thrashed Nepal to qualify for Super 4s. As one-sided the rain-affected fixture was, a moment involving the prolific batter became the talking point.

The prolific cricketer grooved to a Nepalese song which played in the stadium after the 14th over.

This is Virat Kohli, a modern day great of Cricket. He is dancing on Nepalese songs today during the Asia Cup match. Then there is a BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who can’t tolerate banter from own countrymen. On the field & off field, cricketers should take things lightly. pic.twitter.com/CZkj6HyM2s — Amock (@Politics_2022_) September 4, 2023

The video of the Virat Kohli dancing went viral, garnering hilarious responses from netizens.

King Kohli partner ke sath dance kar rahe h🤣🤣🤣#indvnp #AsiaCup2023 — kahani cricket ke (@kahanicricketke) September 4, 2023

Melodious Nepali songs in the background… Kohli too dances to a Nepali song!#IndvsNep — Aditya Jha | আদিত্য ঝা (@khurlucchi) September 4, 2023

no i just cannot believe virat kohli and i dance on the same song lol 😭😭😭cute https://t.co/0lHx5phCcK — subs (@rihaaani) September 4, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli has shown his dance moves in the past.

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture 2021, “Chiku” grooved to a classic Bollywood song on the field.

Dance of Virat in ” My name is Lakhan ” song 😍❤

Love to see our cheeku in happy mood 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vgBIq927h2 — 𝚃𝙰𝚁𝚄𝙻𝙰𝚃𝙰 𝚂𝙰𝚁𝙺𝙰𝚁 (@Taru_10_18) November 4, 2021

