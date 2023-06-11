Aymen Saleem shares stunning pictures of London trip

Aymen Saleem took social media by storm with pictures of her London trip on the social media application Instagram.

Aymen Saleem, who is an Ivy League graduate from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, posed for the pictures in Western attire. The actor donned a sleeveless black top and silver trousers.

The pictures of her London trip were a hit. Netizens spoke highly of her looks and pictures in their comments.

The actor has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She shares pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavours for them on the platform.

Earlier, the actor shocked fans after she announced her decision to quit the showbiz industry.

“It is with deep gratitude that I’d like to share that I will no longer be acting,” she said. “I have tremendous love and respect for the industry and will stay connected to it Insha Allah.”

The actor announced her return to the acting industry just after two months. The actor said, “Yes guys it’s true, I’m back and here to stay Insha Allah.”

She said that her fans’ “unconditional love” for her has filled her with happiness and gratitude, implying that their support is the reason for her return.

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next!” added the 25-year-old.