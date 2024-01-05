Aymen Saleem exudes radiance in Manish Malhotra ensemble on wedding

Showbiz starlet Aymen Saleem looked breathtaking in an exquisite Manish Malhotra wedding dress, as she walked down the aisle for husband Kamran Malik.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Wedding festivities for showbiz starlet Aymen Saleem and her husband Kamran Malik wrapped up with a glitzy reception, with some of the biggest names of the showbiz fraternity in attendance along with family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Pakistan (@instantpakistan)

The videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media see the happy bride exuding radiance and elegance in her pristine white wedding trousseau by ace Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, paired with traditional gold jewels and hair & makeup by celebrity artist, Omayr Waqar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omayr Waqar (@omayrwaqar)

Earlier for her engagement shoot, Saleem also donned a bold red structured gown by another Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, styled with jewels and accessories from Chhotanis by stylist Zahra Sarfraz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

Pertinent to note here that Malhotra is a favourite among Indians including celebrities and film stars, for all sorts of weddings, parties and festive wear.

Some of the notable Bollywood divas who chose to be an MM bride on their big day include Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Preity Zinta, Gauahar Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Kanika Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the actor, who is the daughter of former international cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, took everyone by surprise last month when she announced her Nikkah with Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

Aymen Saleem grooves to ‘Afreen’ on her mehendi night – Watch