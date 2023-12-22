Watch: Actor Aymen Saleem ties the knot with Kamran Malik

Congratulations are in store for actress Aymen Saleem and Kamran Malik as the couple tied the knot on Friday.

Aymen Saleem, daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Yousuf, announced her marriage to Kamran Malik by sharing pictures of the big day on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Here’s to my forever. Alhamdulillah.”

The videos of the wedding are also going viral on social media.

Netizens are wishing the couple the best for their journey ahead.

It is pertinent to mention that Aymen Saleem started her career with a popular comedy serial on a private channel. However, the actress then announced that she is taking a break from acting.

The hiatus was short lived and she announced her return to the industry.

Aymen Saleem completed her A-level education from Pakistan. During her studies, she set the Guinness World Record by becoming part of a 19-girl team that squeezed themselves into the vehicle with its doors closed for five seconds.

She completed her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States. The celebrity also hosts a private channel’s football show.