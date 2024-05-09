Azaan Sami Khan showers birthday love on half-sister Medina: See pic

Actor Azaan Sami Khan, son of veteran singer Adnan Sami, showered birthday love on his younger half-sister, Medina.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Azaan Sami Khan published a rare picture with his younger sister Medina, to wish her on her 7th birthday.

“Happy 7th Birthday My baby sister, Lalas jaan,” Khan wrote. “Have the best birthday ever. I love you so much!”

The celebrity concluded his birthday wish by teasing his younger sibling and added, “P.s Baba loves me more.”

While Khan kept the comments turned off on the post, thousands of his fans simply liked the picture with his baby sister.

Pertinent to note here that Azaan Sami Khan is the only son of singer-musician Adnan Sami, from his first marriage to veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar, which lasted for three years. Whereas, Medina is the younger and only daughter of the veteran singer from his third wife, Roya Sami Khan.

Speaking about his bond with his baby sister, Khan shared during a recent outing on ARY Digital’s show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, that he likes to tease and irritate her just like every brother, even though she is younger than both his kids. “Earlier I used to feel that void, of not having a sibling, but now, since Medina has born, I take the chance to irritate her, just as brothers do to their sisters, even though she is quite small,” he said.