PAKvAUS: Babar Azam takes superb catch; video goes viral

The video of Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s brilliant catch to dismiss Australia batter Usman Khan on the opening day of the third Test in Lahore is viral.

Pakistan Cricket Board posted the viral video on Twitter.

“Babar, oh Babar!” the tweet read. “Phenomenal effort by the skipper and Sajid Khan gets the prize.”

The video saw Babar Azam on the slips. Usman Khawaja tried to play a drive but edged the delivery by Sajid Khan to his Pakistan counterpart.

The 27-year-old dived low to the ground. He completed the catch as he held onto the ball, depriving the left-handed batter of another Test century of the tour.

Here’s how social media users reacted.

There is nothing that Babar Azam can not do. A superstar and the pride of Pakistan! — Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) March 21, 2022

It was quick and very low so a one handed stunner from captain Babar Azam who is also a magnificent fielder. — Mani (@ManiTweets56) March 21, 2022

He dropped one catch in early session and now that’s how he correct his mistakes 😇 — The KASHMIRI (@Zeenathasn) March 21, 2022

The visitors elected to bat in the third Test. They were 232-5 at stumps on opening day. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith scored half-centuries.

The opener top-scored with 91 runs from 219 deliveries. He hit nine boundaries and a six. The former Australia captain scored 169-ball 59 with six boundaries to his name.

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah took two wickets each.

