VIRAL: Babar Azam’s female fan has a request

A video of Pakistan captain and batter Babar Azam’s fan asking his hand in marriage is going viral across social media.

The video surfaced on social media following the conclusion of the second Test of the three-match series.

She asked the people to help her meet the 27-year-old and send her marriage proposal to the prolific batter.

The Pakistan skipper played a heroic 196-run knock in the second innings of the riveting game in Karachi. He faced 425 deliveries and hit 21 boundaries and a six.

The performance kept Australia bowlers at bay and snatched a certain victory from their grasp.

Social media users were in awe of the Pakistan captain’s performance in the game. #BabarAzam is still trending on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

Babar Azam, who is leading the side in all three formats, is one of the most prolific cricketers at the moment.

He has represented the side in 195 international games and scored 9334 runs with 61 half-centuries and 21 tons.

