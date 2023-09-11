Watch: Babar Azam loses his temper for this reason

31.9 C
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is known for his calm demeanour on and off the field, but there have been times when his emotions and temper have gotten the better of him.

The Pakistan captain again got angry, not at a player but at an overzealous person. A video of the Pakistan captain telling off a person went viral on social media.

The viral video showed him walking in the dugout. A man walked beside him while taking selfies.

The prolific cricketer first avoided the person, who continued to film him. The Pakistan captain finally had enough and scolded him.

The man walked away eventually.

Netizens gave mixed responses to the clip. Some stated that players need privacy, while others said he should not have behaved this way.

It is pertinent to mention that the star Pakistan batter lost his temper at Afghanistan team following Pakistan’s memorable win in the second ODI last month.

It was not clear why the prolific batter was furious, but some mentioned it was pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi mankading vice captain Shadab Khan.

