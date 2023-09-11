Watch: Babar Azam loses his temper for this reason

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is known for his calm demeanour on and off the field, but there have been times when his emotions and temper have gotten the better of him.

The Pakistan captain again got angry, not at a player but at an overzealous person. A video of the Pakistan captain telling off a person went viral on social media.

The viral video showed him walking in the dugout. A man walked beside him while taking selfies.

The prolific cricketer first avoided the person, who continued to film him. The Pakistan captain finally had enough and scolded him.

The man walked away eventually.

First time ever i have seen this guy loosing his cool. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hE2emxmZqK — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 10, 2023

Netizens gave mixed responses to the clip. Some stated that players need privacy, while others said he should not have behaved this way.

He said you captured the photo now what you want? do you want to go with me inside dressing room. — Hassan Irtaza (@hassanirtza8) September 10, 2023

He took the pics and was walking with him till dressing room it wasn’t loosing the cool. It’s obvious 😭 — 🐥 M&Ms (@itsdefinitely56) September 10, 2023

Ground Staff ky sth Allow nh pictures lena

Fixing case ho jta

That’s y — Hafiz Talha Anwar (@Tfortalhahahaha) September 11, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the star Pakistan batter lost his temper at Afghanistan team following Pakistan’s memorable win in the second ODI last month.

It was not clear why the prolific batter was furious, but some mentioned it was pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi mankading vice captain Shadab Khan.

