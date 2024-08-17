WATCH: Babar Azam kicks stumps in frustration after being dismissed in nets

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam kicked the stumps in frustration after being dismissed in the net session as the national side is gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from August 21.

In a video that went viral on social media, Babar Azam can be seen visibly frustrated after being dismissed by a right-arm fast bowler.

The net pacer bowled a shorter delivery wide outside off. Babar Azam tried to reach the ball but only managed to edge it behind, prompting a celebration from the bowler, who raised his hands during his follow-through.

After being dismissed, Babar Azam lost his cool as he turned back and kicked the off-stump, which went for a cartwheel.

The white-ball captain soon realized his mistake, picking up the stump to put it in its place.

Earlier, Babar was seen having a hard time facing the Test pacer Khurram Shahzad during a practice session ahead of the Bangladesh series.

During a recent training session in Pakistan, a video captured the moment when Babar Azam was hit in the groin by Khurram Shahzad’s delivery.

The star batter appeared to be in some discomfort as Khurram reached out to him, asking if he was fine. After taking a moment to recover and performing some stretches, Babar returned to his practice.

However, Khurram subsequently bowled an unplayable delivery that Babar failed to make contact with, resulting in the ball striking his stumps.

Pakistan squad for first Test against Bangladesh: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh’s Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.