VIDEO: Babar Azam hit by Khurram Shahzad’s delivery in nets

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam faced an injury scare after he was hit by pacer Khurram Shahzad during a practice session ahead of the Bangladesh series.

During a recent training session, a video showed Babar Azam getting hit in the groin area by Khurram Shahzad.

The star batter went down on his knees as he screamed in pain, leading the pacer to approach him to check up on the right-handed batter.

Determined to continue the practice, Babar Azam once again took the strike to face Khurram Shahzad after performing some stretches.

However, a delivery hit the batter’s off and middle stumps shortly after as the pacer celebrated his wicket.

The practice session is part of Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming Bangladesh Tests, which are set to commence on 21 April.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam has been facing criticism due to his dismal batting stats in all forms of cricket.

Over his last six Test matches, he has only been able to accumulate 253 runs in 11 innings, with a highest score of just 41.

The Bangladesh Test series will begin with Pakistan taking on the visitors on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The two sides will face off at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi in the second Test match scheduled from August 30 to September 3.

Pakistan squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.