WATCH: Babar Azam undergoes intense training ahead of Bangladesh series

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam hit the nets ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on August 21.

The star batter took to Instagram to share snaps from his batting and fielding practice as the Shan Masood-led side is set to take on Bangladesh in the first Test on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will begin on August 30 in Karachi.

Babar Azam, an integral part of the Pakistan team in all three formats, was seen practicing batting while he also participated in the fielding practice.

Sharing the photos to his Instagram account, Babar wrote in the caption, “Strength Through Discipline.”

It is pertinent to mention that the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Earlier today, the Bangladesh cricket team, led by Najamul Hossain Shanto, reached Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from Dhaka.

Strict security arrangements were made for the arrival of the Bangladesh team at the Lahore airport.

The visitors will spend three days training in Lahore before departing for Islamabad on August 17, where the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played.

The Bangladesh team includes Najamul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Pakistan squad, led by Shan Masood includes Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

A day earlier, Shan Masood expressed his wish to emulate javelin ace Arshad Nadeem’s Paris Olympics 2024 triumph in the Bangladesh series.

During a press conference in Rawalpindi, the left-handed batter paid tribute to the Olympian gold medalist, saying that the javelin ace was a national hero.

“Winning and losing are part of the game, but when the team loses, it hurts us the most. As a team, we aim to bring the same joy to our nation that Arshad Nadeem has brought,” the Pakistan skipper stated.